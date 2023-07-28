Sled Haus, a unique dining establishment nestled in Lead, is more than just a restaurant. It is a culmination of tradition, passion and decades of culinary expertise.
Founded by Mickey Staeckeler, a seasoned chef with a remarkable journey, Sled Haus has been captivating the palates and hearts of locals and visitors alike since its inception in 2017.
A Legacy in the Making
Mickey's culinary journey began at the tender age of 15 in his parents' kitchen in New York. With roots tracing back to Germany, his family owned delis in New York, fostering a rich culinary background that would eventually become the foundation of Sled Haus.
After a transformative period living in Germany, Utah, and eventually finding his way to South Dakota, Mickey's dream of creating a place that would blend German and American cuisines became a reality.
The Birth of Sled Haus
In 2014, Sled Haus' predecessor opened its doors about a mile up the road from the current location. However, three years later, Mickey took a leap of faith and acquired the property that now houses the charming establishment.
With a vision of creating a space that celebrates German heritage, snowmobiling and camaraderie, Sled Haus came into existence, becoming a beacon for both locals and tourists seeking an authentic dining experience.
Culinary Delights
At Sled Haus, diners are treated to a delectable fusion of German and American flavors. The menu boasts an array of traditional German delights, including mouthwatering schnitzels, flavorful brats and enticing sausage platters.
For those with a taste for classic American fare, Sled Haus serves up juicy burgers and tantalizing barbecue specials like pulled pork. Accompanying the delectable dishes is a thoughtfully curated selection of local South Dakota craft beers and a delightful wine list, adding a touch of sophistication to any meal.
Embracing the Atmosphere
Beyond the culinary delights, Sled Haus offers an atmosphere that invites patrons to unplug and immerse themselves in the company of others. With no internet and no TVs, the focus is on genuine communication, connection and savoring the present moment.
As the day turns into night, the lights are dimmed and the ambiance transforms into a haven of relaxation. The backdrop of soothing music also sets the perfect tone for an unforgettable dining experience.
Operating Hours and Location
Sled Haus opens its doors from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday during the summer months. Its prime location in Lead adds to its allure, as visitors can indulge in an array of winter sports and summer activities, including hiking, snowmobiling and skiing.
A Labor of Love
For Mickey, the satisfaction of seeing patrons enjoy their time at Sled Haus is immeasurable. The warm smiles, praises for the waitstaff and compliments on the food are a testament to the love and dedication poured into every aspect of this remarkable dining establishment.
Sled Haus is not just a business; it is a passion project, and this passion shines through every plate served and every moment experienced within its walls.