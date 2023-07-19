Pete's Clothing & Hodge Bootery in Belle Fourche holds a rich history deeply intertwined with the Western lifestyle. Lee and Sheila Hodge, the owners, took over the store in 2019, bringing back the Hodge Bootery name that has a long-standing legacy in the region.
With roots tracing back to 1965, the store has been a hub for authentic Western clothing and gear, catering to the needs of ranchers, cowboys and visitors alike.
A Legacy of Western Spirit
Originally known as Pete's Clothing since 1985, the store has experienced transformations over the years. However, the essence of Western spirit has remained constant.
In the early '80s, the store was across the street under the Hodge Bootery name, a family business that Lee's grandparents and parents ran. The history of Hodge Bootery dates back generations, creating a sense of heritage and connection with the community.
The Western Collection
Walking into Pete's Clothing & Hodge Bootery is like stepping into a Western enthusiast's paradise. The store boasts an extensive collection of cowboy hats, providing the perfect accessory for any rancher or rodeo-goer.
The clothing range is impressive, offering everything from traditional snap shirts and denim jeans to durable outerwear, catering to the needs of hardworking men and women on the ranch. The star of the show is undoubtedly the vast selection of cowboy boots, crafted to withstand the rugged demands of ranch life while maintaining the timeless Western style.
Catering to the Ranching Family
A significant portion of Pete's Clothing & Hodge Bootery's customer base comprises traditional ranching families. With the Belle Fourche Livestock Exchange located nearby, the store serves as a go-to for practical and stylish attire for the hardworking cowboys and cowgirls of the region.
From durable workwear for the children to comfortable and fashionable apparel for women, the store ensures the entire ranching family finds what they need to tackle their daily responsibilities.
Welcoming Tourists and Cowboy Enthusiasts
While rooted in serving the working cowboy, Pete's Clothing & Hodge Bootery also attracts a fair share of tourists and cowboy enthusiasts. As Belle Fourche's tourism season unfolds, visitors from all walks of life step into the store, eager to experience the spirit of the Wild West.
Understanding the importance of this aspect, the store stocks gear specifically suited for those wanting to immerse themselves in the cowboy lifestyle, even if only for a day. However, the heart of Pete's Clothing & Hodge Bootery remains dedicated to the genuine working cowboy, ensuring that the majority of its offerings cater to their needs.
Personalized Shopping Experience
At Pete's Clothing & Hodge Bootery, shopping goes beyond mere transactions; it's an immersive experience. With dedicated and knowledgeable staff, customers receive personalized attention and expert advice.
The team understands the essence of Western fashion and can skillfully clothe customers from head to toe, reflecting their unique style and preferences.