Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment is gearing up for the final show of its season, the uproariously funny comedy musical titled "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder." The production revolves around the character of Monty Navarro, who discovers his lineage's immense wealth and decides to eliminate his relatives to secure his place in the family fortune. With a vaudeville-style setup, elegant music and witty lyrics, this show promises to be a riotous experience for theater enthusiasts.
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" is a relatively new production, originally created in the early 2010s. Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment is thrilled to be the first theater in the area to obtain the rights and bring this hilarious show to the audience of Rapid City. The plot unfolds with Monty Navarro attempting to infiltrate the family and subsequently devising mischievous schemes to reduce the number of relatives standing in his way. As the story progresses, Monty finds himself entangled in a love triangle, further complicating his already precarious situation.
Under the direction of Jeffrey Alan Smith, the lead role of Monty Navarro will be portrayed by Matthew Vidal. However, the true highlight of the production lies in the extraordinary talent of Chris Wheeler, who undertakes the remarkable task of playing all the members of the D’Ysquith family. From elderly gentlemen to women and younger cousins, Wheeler's versatility and comedic prowess shine as he seamlessly transitions between nine distinct characters.
Although the show features a smaller cast, the energy and amusement it offers are boundless. "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" carries a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, ensuring a delightful evening of entertainment for the audience.
The show dates for "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" are May 11-13 and May 18-20, encompassing six total performances. All shows will commence at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. To secure tickets, patrons are encouraged to visit Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment's online box office. It is advisable to purchase tickets in advance as prices may be higher at the door, and given last year's sold-out musical, availability might be limited.
With its unique and captivating storyline, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience. Join Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment for an evening of laughter, suspense and impeccable performances in "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder."