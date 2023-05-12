Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, located in Rapid City, is a local theater company that has been bringing the community together through the art of theater since 2014. Founded by co-owners Bridgett and Stephen Farruggia, Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment has evolved from a small back storage area to a community entertainment hub that offers a wide range of shows, classes, and events for people of all ages.
The company's main location at 1124 Kansas City Street is a unique and historic building that was originally built in 1949 as a church. After going through two additions in the 60s and 80s, the building was later acquired by the YMCA, which planned to demolish it and turn it into a parking lot. However, Bridgett and Stephen saw the potential in the building and decided to make it their home location. With its intimate and cozy interior, the theater space is perfect for hosting live productions that allow the audience to get up close and personal with the performers on stage.
One of the main focuses of Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment is its Second Star Performers program, a children's youth theater program that runs all year round. The program offers semester-long courses for kids ages 8 to 17 and does not require any prior theater experience. Each semester, a new show is introduced, giving the students the opportunity to explore their creativity and develop their skills as actors.
Theater is a unique art form that has the ability to bring people together from all walks of life. Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment recognizes this and aims to provide a space that is welcoming to everyone in the community.
At Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, everyone is encouraged to work together and bring their best to the stage.
Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment is more than just a theater company; it's a community hub that offers a wide range of shows and events for people of all ages. With its unique building and intimate atmosphere, the company has quickly become a beloved part of the Rapid City community. Bridgett and Stephen's vision for the company is to continue to expand their offerings and turn their home location into an even larger entertainment hub that can serve the community all year round.
If you're interested in getting involved with Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, be sure to follow them on social media or reach out to them via email or phone. Whether you're a seasoned actor or someone who's never stepped foot on a stage before, there's a place for you at Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment.