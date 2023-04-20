Jayna and Amy Morrill had triplets born at just 24 weeks and three days, an experience that would change their lives forever. One of their babies, Leighton, sadly didn't survive, but the other two, Jack and Barrett, were taken straight to the NICU. As new parents dealing with the shock of their premature birth, Jayna and Amy found themselves thrust into the world of the NICU, with all the uncertainty and fear that entails.
It was during this difficult time that they were introduced to the Children's Miracle Network, an organization that raises funds for children's hospitals across North America. The network partners with over 170 hospitals in the United States and Canada, providing medical care, research, and education to improve the health of children.
For Jayna and Amy, the Children's Miracle Network provided crucial support during their time in the NICU. The cameras that the network provided allowed them to stay connected with their children even when they couldn't physically be present. The funds helped cover the costs of travel and other expenses that come with having critically ill children. The network also provided emotional support, through the relationships they formed with the nurses and other caregivers.
The generosity of strangers who donate to the Children's Miracle Network is what makes it all possible. These donations help families like Jayna and Amy's get the care and support they need during a difficult time. It's a reminder that even small contributions can make a big difference in someone's life.
Jayna and Amy's story highlights the importance of supporting organizations like the Children's Miracle Network. Whether through donations or volunteering, we can all play a role in improving the health and well-being of children in our communities.
Their triplets may have been born as "one-pound miracle babies", but thanks to the support of the Children's Miracle Network, they are now thriving. Jayna and Amy are forever grateful for the network's assistance during such a challenging time in their lives.