South Dakota State University (SDSU) has recently implemented a new program called the Tribal Nations Bus Tour, a program that aims to enhance the knowledge and understanding of SDSU's faculty, staff and administrative team regarding the nine tribal nations in South Dakota.
Through the resources provided by the philanthropies, SDSU's senior leadership team, as well as faculty and staff working closely with Native American students, embark on a field trip to learn about the tribal nations within the state. This initiative offers a unique opportunity for participants to gain firsthand experience and insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by these communities.
In addition to the Tribal Nations Bus Tour, SDSU has implemented various measures to support its Native student population. The university houses an American Indian Student Center, which serves as a hub for cultural activities and resources. Furthermore, SDSU provides specialized academic advisors and offers a living learning community within the dorms specifically for American Indian students. The university also actively supports student-led clubs focused on Native American culture and fosters engagement in their activities.
The primary goal of the Tribal Nations Bus Tour is to increase awareness among staff, faculty and leaders who may not be familiar with the specific tribal communities within South Dakota. Many of these individuals originate from outside the state and may not have had the opportunity to explore beyond the main highways. By visiting places like Pine Ridge and Rosebud, participants can gain a deeper understanding of the challenges these communities face and the potential opportunities being developed, such as initiatives on the Rosebud Reservation or the developments in Sisseton and Wahpeton.
SDSU has organized separate bus trips to Cheyenne River and Standing Rock, scheduled for May and June respectively. With already 20 participants signed up and more expected to join, these tours provide an immersive learning experience. The knowledge gained from these visits will ultimately contribute to better serving American Indian students from these communities. SDSU recognizes that learning is a two-way street, and by actively engaging with the tribal nations, the university aims to improve its support systems and better understand the unique needs of Native American students.