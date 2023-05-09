Brandon Jones and NewsCenter1's Anya Mueller visited Piedmont Valley Elementary School and sat down with some first graders from Mrs. Swedin's class to hang out and make up some silly songs.
Matthew, Fianna, Naomi and Maddox
The song these four came up with consisted of choo choo trains in their hearts with cats and the solar system.
Levi, Addi, Emeline and Fischer
Their song included Floppas (from Roblox), my life, bears and football.
Sophia, MaraJade, Gavin and Landen
Sophia, MaraJade, Gavin and Landen's song was about things they lost.
Barrett, Hannah, Tobias and Asher
Their song focused on their teacher, Mrs. Swedin.