Nestled on Canyon Lake Drive in Rapid City, Piesano's Pacchia has been serving some of the best pizza in town for over three decades. Under the ownership of Stacey Livermont since 2019, this beloved mom and pop pizzeria continues to delight locals and visitors alike with its consistently delicious homemade recipes and warm, welcoming atmosphere.
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Piesano's Pacchia remains cherished by those who seek a genuine and flavorful dining experience.
A Rich History and Passion for Authenticity
Established in 1993, Piesano's Pacchia has been a mainstay in Rapid City's culinary landscape for 30 years. Stacey began her journey at Piesano's as an employee in 1999, quickly progressing from salad and bread preparation to managerial responsibilities. Her dedication and love for the pizzeria led her to acquire ownership in 2019 with the support of the Lakota Fund in Kyle, a testament to her commitment to preserving this local institution.
One of the cornerstones of Piesano's success lies in their unwavering dedication to maintaining the authenticity of their recipes. Stacey proudly holds onto the original recipe book, passed down through the years, filled with cherished pizza-making secrets. The team at Piesano's follows these recipes religiously, ensuring that every pizza, salad or dish is prepared with the same homemade goodness and the perfect blend of spices. Even the pizza sauce boasts a unique blend of over 20 carefully selected spices, resulting in a symphony of flavors that keeps customers coming back for more.
A Menu That Blends Tradition and Innovation
While Piesano's remains true to its roots, the menu has seen subtle additions over the years, incorporating new flavors while preserving the classics. Among these additions are popular items like chicken wings, mac and cheese and the signature "Stacey Special" pizza. Other notable offerings include ravioli and a variety of pasta dishes. With daily options such as spaghetti and gyro, Piesano's menu boasts an extensive selection that caters to diverse tastes.
The commitment to freshness is a top priority at Piesano's Pacchia. Each day, the dedicated kitchen staff slices and prepares fresh ingredients to ensure that every dish is bursting with flavor. This meticulous attention to detail ensures that customers can enjoy a truly satisfying and memorable dining experience.
A Family-Like Atmosphere and Community Connection
At Piesano's Pacchia, the sense of camaraderie and familial warmth extends beyond the kitchen. Stacey understands the importance of fostering a positive work environment, treating her team like family. While the pace can be fast and demanding during busy periods, the crew shares laughter, fun and a common goal of delivering excellent service and satisfying meals to every customer. This sense of unity among the staff creates an inviting ambiance that keeps patrons returning, knowing they'll be greeted with a friendly smile.
Stacey took advantage of the temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic to revamp the restaurant, adding her personal touch to the interior. With the help of a friend, she painted the walls, adorned them with stickers and added borders and tiles. The result is a vibrant and visually stimulating space that appeals to families and ensures a relaxed dining experience for all. Visitors are encouraged to leave their worries at the door and indulge in good food while creating lasting memories with loved ones.
Connecting with the Community
Piesano's Pacchia actively engages with the local community, both online and offline. The restaurant maintains a user-friendly website that features their menu and keeps customers informed about any changes or special events. Stacey also utilizes social media, particularly Facebook, to interact with customers regularly, sharing updates and creating an open channel of communication.
Through these platforms, customers can stay connected and receive firsthand information about Piesano's Pacchia's offerings and operational status.