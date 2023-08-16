New Underwood boasts a community staple that's not just a swimming hole but a tribute to a vibrant life. Established in 2006, the Sami Jo Memorial Pool is a poignant reminder of a young girl named Sami Jo, who left an large mark on her community. Tragically passing away at the age of 10 in a car accident, Sami Jo's spirit lives on through the laughter and splashes that now fill the pool.
Driven by the collective love and dedication of her family and the community, the pool became a reality through their concerted efforts. Every year, Sami Jo's family bestows a grant, ensuring free access for everyone in the area. This inclusivity embodies the spirit of a close-knit rural community.
Amy Hakola, the pool manager, oversees the aquatic haven and shares the heartwarming tale behind it. The pool is meticulously organized to cater to different age groups. Littles frolic on one side, while teens and adults find their place in the deep or shallower waters.
Harnessing the power of solar heat, the pool operates sustainably, benefiting from both its environment-friendly nature and the cost savings it provides. The result is a welcoming space that sees around 30 children and families on an average day.
Embracing an extended schedule, the pool now operates seven days a week. Swimming lessons, a cherished offering, were revitalized after a hiatus due to COVID and staffing concerns. Around 150 children reaped the benefits of this program, gaining confidence and crucial water safety skills.
Amy's approach is warm and relaxed, with a focus on nurturing comfort in the water. The lessons are designed to alleviate fear and instill a sense of ease. While formal strokes aren't the primary goal, the pool imparts essential knowledge to ensure water safety.
With limited entertainment options in the area, the Sami Jo Memorial Pool has become a hub of activity and enjoyment. The community gathers, creating memories and cherishing the legacy of a young life.
To stay connected and informed, the pool's Facebook page, Sammi Jo Memorial Pool, serves as a valuable resource. The pool, with its rich history and heartwarming mission, stands as a testament to the enduring power of love and community spirit.