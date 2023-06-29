Saloon No. 10 stands as a testament to the rich history and vibrant spirit of Deadwood and the Wild West. With its intriguing past and warm atmosphere, this iconic establishment has become a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.
From its origins during Prohibition to its status as a family-run business, Saloon No. 10 continues to captivate patrons with its lively ambiance, live music, gaming and mouthwatering farm-to-table cuisine.
A Historical Journey
The history of Saloon No. 10 intertwines with the legends of the Wild West, most notably the tragic demise of the legendary gunslinger, Wild Bill Hickok. The original Saloon No. 10, where Wild Bill was shot, was unfortunately destroyed by a fire in 1879. It wasn't until the brick and mortar era that Deadwood truly established itself as a resilient town.
In the 1930s, during the era of Prohibition, Saloon No. 10 was resurrected as a speakeasy, catering to those seeking a discreet drink during the alcohol ban.
A Family Legacy
In 1963, Louie Lalonde's parents took ownership of Saloon No. 10, marking the beginning of a true family affair. Passed down through generations, this establishment has thrived under the care and dedication of the family, including nieces, nephews, siblings and more.
The unique aspect of this family-run business is the genuine camaraderie and love that persists among its members. The late patriarch instilled the value of creating cherished memories for every visitor, fostering a welcoming atmosphere that keeps patrons returning.
Preserving Tradition
Saloon No. 10 recognizes that people often resist change, which is why the establishment remains committed to preserving its historical charm and character. Visitors can still experience the authentic atmosphere of the Old West, complete with live music and gaming.
Each summer, the tradition of reenacting Wild Bill's shooting takes place multiple times a day. However, as the evening unfolds and live music fills the air, the saloon transitions into a more adult-oriented venue, welcoming guests to unwind and create lasting memories.
Farm-to-Table Delights
In addition to its lively ambiance and historical significance, Saloon No. 10 prides itself on offering delectable farm-to-table cuisine. By partnering with local producers, the establishment ensures that its menu showcases the freshest ingredients and supports the community.
As a result, visitors can relish in the succulent flavors of steaks and other dishes while appreciating the commitment to quality and sustainability.
A Dog-Friendly Destination
Reflecting the overall dog-friendly atmosphere of Deadwood, Saloon No. 10 warmly welcomes four-legged friends to join their human companions. Whether patrons choose to enjoy the show inside or dine on the patio, the establishment embraces the joy of sharing memorable experiences with beloved pets, further enhancing the welcoming ambiance.