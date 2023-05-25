In a heartwarming display of community engagement, Arrowhead is making a significant impact on the lives of youth in the area. Led by the Sharpe brothers, Eric Sharpe (COO & General Manager of Arrowhead) and David Sharpe (Executive Director of Black Hills Rapids soccer club), Arrowhead is actively involved in supporting local sports and ensuring that financial limitations do not hinder young athletes from pursuing their passion for soccer.
One of their notable initiatives is the S.O.S. Tournament, a golf tournament that not only fosters camaraderie among participants but also generates funds to benefit the Black Hills Rapids soccer club and its scholarship program.
Supporting Youth and Soccer
Arrowhead's primary mission revolves around supporting the youth in their community, and they have identified sports as a powerful medium to achieve this goal. By organizing events like the S.O.S. Tournament, Arrowhead is not only promoting healthy physical activity but also providing opportunities for children and adolescents to engage in structured sports programs. The S.O.S. Tournament, in particular, serves as a significant fundraising avenue for Arrowhead's community-driven initiatives.
The S.O.S. Tournament
The S.O.S. Tournament is an annual golf event that showcases Arrowhead's commitment to supporting youth and soccer. With 50% of the proceeds earmarked for donation, this tournament has become a crucial pillar in ensuring the continued success of the Black Hills Rapids soccer club and their ambitious endeavors. By participating in the S.O.S. Tournament, golf enthusiasts and community members can actively contribute to the growth and development of young soccer players in the area.
Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club
The Black Hills Rapids soccer club plays a vital role in the community by providing soccer opportunities to approximately 1,800 players each year. The club understands that financial constraints should never hinder a child's ability to participate in soccer, a sport that teaches valuable life skills and promotes physical fitness. Therefore, funds raised through the S.O.S. Tournament go towards supporting the club's scholarship program, ensuring that every aspiring player, regardless of their financial background, can access the enriching experiences and opportunities that soccer offers.
Participating in the S.O.S. Tournament
Anyone interested in supporting the S.O.S. Tournament and contributing to the Black Hills Rapids soccer club can sign up for the event by calling or visiting Arrowhead Pro Shop. Their number is 605-342-6477. The tournament, scheduled for June 4 at 8 a.m., welcomes golfers of all skill levels and encourages teams of four to register. The format for the tournament will be a best ball, ensuring a fun and inclusive experience for all participants. Additionally, attendees can look forward to pin prizes and a silent auction, adding an extra element of excitement to the event.