If you're looking for an adventure-filled experience in Keystone, Rushmore Tramway Adventures is the place to be. Established in 1999, this exciting destination has been providing endless fun for visitors of all ages. From exhilarating rides to breathtaking views, there's something for everyone at this hidden gem.
The journey begins with a scenic chairlift ride that takes you to the top of the hill. As you ascend, you'll catch glimpses of George's Grill, known for its delectable food and cozy atmosphere, but the real excitement awaits you on the Alpine Slide. This thrilling ride features a 2,000-foot-long track where riders control their speed and fun using a lever. Whether you prefer a leisurely descent or an adrenaline-pumping adventure, the slide caters to all ages.
Children between the ages of two and five can ride with an adult, while those six and older can enjoy the ride on their own. It truly is an activity for everyone, from ages 4 to 104.
For those seeking an aerial adventure, the park offers an incredible treetop experience. The aerial adventure park features eight separate rope courses with 11 smaller zip lines. With approximately 100 different treetop courses of varying difficulty levels, ranging from yellow (easy) to black (challenging), adventurers can choose their own pace.
Whether you're a beginner looking for a laid-back experience or an adrenaline junkie eager to push your limits, Rushmore Tramway Adventures has the perfect course for you.
If you're ready to take a leap of faith, the jump tower is an absolute must-try. Standing 60 feet high, it offers a free-fall experience that gets your heart racing.
Equipped with a full body harness, you'll take a step off the platform and experience a brief moment of exhilarating freefall before being safely lowered to the ground. It's an adrenaline rush like no other, and even the most hesitant jumpers find themselves taking the plunge.
Zip-lining enthusiasts will be delighted by the options available at Rushmore Tramway Adventures. The 800-foot zip line provides a quick, thrilling experience for those seeking a taste of this popular activity. Additionally, the Pinnacle Zip Line tour offers a guided journey through five separate zip lines, ranging from 400 to 1,500 feet in length. With stunning views of the Black Hills and even glimpses of Mount Rushmore, this tour guarantees both relaxation and excitement.
For visitors of all ages, the tubing hill is a fantastic addition to the attractions. Accessed by a convenient conveyor belt, this tubing experience requires no water or snow. With four separate lanes, it promises endless fun for all.
If you're not up for the adrenaline-fueled activities, you can still enjoy the beauty of Rushmore Tramway Adventures. Simply purchase a chairlift pass to access the grill at the top of the hill.
Take a leisurely stroll through the gardens, admire the waterfalls, and treat yourself to delicious food at George's Grill. With options like burgers, chicken sandwiches and garden salads, there's something to satisfy every appetite.
In addition to the Keystone location, Rushmore Tramway Adventures has expanded with a sister location called Sugar Park in Rapid City. This new location offers the Soaring Eagle zip ride, designed to accommodate all ages, including young children. Soar through the Black Hills and enjoy the views near popular attractions like Candy Co and Reptile Gardens.
The experienced sales staff at Rushmore Tramway Adventures ensures that visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience. They are knowledgeable about each attraction's age limits, weight requirements, and details about the zip line tours. Whether it's your first time or you're a seasoned adventurer, they'll guide you toward the right ride for you.
To plan your visit to Rushmore Tramway Adventures, visit their website. There, you'll find detailed information about each attraction, as well as the ability to book tickets in advance. It's recommended to book early, especially for the popular zip line tours, as availability can fill up quickly.
Rushmore Tramway Adventures opens its season in May, running on weekends throughout June and September. The Labor Day weekend marks the last big event of the season, after which the park continues to operate on weekends in September.
To reach the destination, simply follow Highway 16 until you reach the exit into Keystone. Look for the chairlift going up the hill, accompanied by a prominent sign that says Rushmore Tramway Adventures.
With a blend of heart-pounding attractions, stunning views, and a welcoming atmosphere, Rushmore Tramway Adventures guarantees an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. So, gear up, embrace the excitement, and let the adventure begin!