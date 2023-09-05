Rodeo, deeply ingrained in American culture, is a thrilling showcase of skill, courage and tradition. Hart Ranch holds rodeos every week and it has been instrumental in keeping this cherished tradition alive.
The Beginnings
The story of Hart Ranch's weekly Wild West Wednesdays rodeo series is closely intertwined with the vision of Nate Morrison, a Rodeo Producer and Stock Contractor. In the late 1980s, and throughout the 1990s, the rodeo scene in South Dakota buzzed with weekly rodeos held at the indoor arena, now housing the Rapid City Christian School.
These weekly spectacles became a staple for rodeo enthusiasts, offering not one but two rodeos a week. Nate fondly recalls those days, where they held two rodeos a week, creating lasting memories.
The Resurgence
Fast forward to 2017, and Nate's dream of reviving the weekly rodeo series became a reality, offering a mid-week rodeo experience every Wednesday night. While it may not cater to beginners due to the high level of competition, it serves as a valuable training ground for rodeo athletes looking to advance in their careers.
Jackson Ford, a Saddle Bronc competitor, emphasized the importance of these weekly rodeos as they provide a platform to compete against a diverse range of riders.
Building Confidence
One unique aspect of Wild West Wednesdays is the opportunity it provides for young riders to compete alongside seasoned professionals. Riders like Jackson can face their heroes, learning from the best and building their confidence.
Moreover, this series offers an alternative for riders who have reached the tail end of their careers but still have a burning passion for rodeo. These experienced riders can participate without the grueling travel that typically accompanies the professional circuit.
Community and Tourism
Hart Ranch's Wild West Wednesdays isn't just about competition; it's also about community and tourism. Participants and spectators alike experience a sense of camaraderie behind the chutes, and the enthusiastic crowds create an electric atmosphere.
For tourists visiting South Dakota, these weekly rodeos offer an authentic taste of the rodeo culture. Many attendees witness their first rodeo at Hart Ranch, and this exposure often transforms them into lifelong rodeo fans. As Nate aptly puts it, the series provides an opportunity to create new rodeo fans every week.