In the historic town of Deadwood, a remarkable transformation is taking place as Marc Oswald and Steve Slowey, the visionaries behind the Rocksino by Hard Rock, prepare to launch their boutique casino hotel resort. A significant event is on the horizon, with dignitaries and celebrities set to attend the grand opening.
The Rocksino offers a unique experience, different from traditional Hard Rock properties, boasting 28 rooms and 86 slot machines.
The Evolution of Hard Rock
What began as a simple Hard Rock Café in London has now evolved into the largest casino hotel resort destination company worldwide, with close to 300 business units. The Hard Rock brand has become synonymous with luxury, entertainment and an unforgettable experience for its patrons.
The Rocksino by Hard Rock is the epitome of this evolution, encapsulating the signature Hard Rock ambiance in a boutique setting.
A Grand Opening to Remember
The highly anticipated grand opening of the Rocksino is scheduled for August 8, drawing in dignitaries and prominent figures from the Hard Rock universe.
The iconic tradition of breaking guitars to inaugurate a Hard Rock property will take center stage, with 22 guitars and dignitaries smashing them with enthusiasm.
Esteemed guests, including the Davidson family of Harley-Davidson fame and Seminole tribal leaders, will be part of the guitar-smashing ceremony, making it an unforgettable celebration.
The Rocksino Experience
While traditional Hard Rock properties boast thousands of rooms and slot machines, the Rocksino takes a different approach. With a focus on boutique luxury, this Rocksino provides an intimate setting, allowing guests to enjoy the exclusive Hard Rock experience on a smaller scale.
From state-of-the-art slot machines to the world-class bar and casual fine dining at Hickok's Tavern, every aspect of the Rocksino exudes the trademark Hard Rock flair.
