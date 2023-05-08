On May 13, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., The RathCo band will be playing at Murphy's Pub and Grill in Rapid City and hosting an event to collect used musical instruments for those who can't afford them. All admission ticket sales will go towards autoimmune disease awareness, education and funding for the Monument Health Organization.
The event is the brainchild of Amelie Wilcox, Miss Rapid City's Outstanding Teen and bass player for The RathCo band. Wilcox founded the Rocke Grace Foundation for Music and Medicine in honor of her grandfather, who used music as a source of happiness and comfort during his battle with autoimmune illnesses. The foundation's mission is to bring music and medicine together to help heal those suffering from autoimmune diseases.
The event is part of Wilcox's community service initiative as Miss Rapid City's Outstanding Teen. Admission tickets will cost $5 at the door, and all proceeds will go to Monument Health. For those who can't make it to the event, musical instrument donations are also being accepted, and they will be given to people who don't have access to instruments but want to pursue music.
The Rocke Grace Foundation for Music and Medicine is also hosting a benefit concert for autoimmune disease on September 29, called the Black Hills Music and Medicine Gala Ball. The event will feature local musicians like Rowan Grace, Judd Hoos, Johnny Hastings, Caleb Brandon and more, and all ticket sales will go to Monument Health for autoimmune disease.
At the Black Hills Music and Medicine Gala Ball, doctors will also speak about the connection between music and medicine and how they can work together to help those suffering from autoimmune diseases.
If you're interested in attending either of these events or donating a musical instrument, visit the Rocke Grace Foundation's website at here or follow them on social media @MissRapidCityOT. By supporting the foundation's mission, you'll be helping to bring music and medicine together to help heal those in need.