Nestled in Spearfish, Rocketship Park at Evans Park has long been a cherished landmark and a source of childhood memories for generations of residents. Recently, the community has rallied together to restore this iconic rocket ship, ensuring it continues to be a beacon of imagination and nostalgia for years to come.
A Glimpse into the Past
Rocketship Park owes its existence to the generosity of the Parker family, who donated the rocket ship approximately 33 years ago in memory of their son, who tragically passed away. The park quickly became a gathering place for children and families, offering a unique space for imagination to take flight.
However, over the years, the rocket ship began to show its age, prompting discussions about its removal.
The Restoration Initiative
Determined not to let this beloved symbol of childhood fade away, a group of dedicated individuals, including Cappie and Rodney, took it upon themselves to restore the Rocketship Park. They generously donated their time and labor to resurrect this piece of Spearfish's history. The restoration efforts included squaring up the structure, reinforcing its integrity and providing a fresh coat of paint.
However, as with any substantial restoration project, financial support is crucial. The team estimates that an additional $50,000 is needed to cover the costs of materials and other essentials. The Spearfish community has already contributed around $50,000 in in-kind donations for labor and equipment, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the project.
A Bright Future for Rocketship Park
When completed, the Rocketship Park restoration project will not only preserve the rocket ship but also add two new playground pieces. These new additions, along with the refurbished rocket ship, will be fully ADA-compliant, ensuring that children of all abilities can enjoy the park.
The dedication to accessibility reflects the community's commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that future generations can create their cherished memories at Rocketship Park.
How You Can Contribute
If you're inspired by the Rocketship Park restoration project and would like to contribute, there are several ways to get involved. The Rocketship Society has a Facebook page where you can find updates on the project and information on how to donate.
Additionally, they have set up a Venmo link for monetary contributions. It's worth noting that all donations, whether in the form of labor, materials or money, are 100% tax deductible through the Ecotone Foundation, a local nonprofit.