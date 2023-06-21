Nestled in the heart of Lemmon, South Dakota, the Kokomo Inn was once a vibrant gathering place for locals to socialize and enjoy refreshing beverages. However, as the years went by, the building fell into disrepair and stood abandoned, a mere relic of its former glory.
That was until a talented sculptor and Lemmon native, John Lopez, took it upon himself to revive the building and transform it into a thriving community space and art gallery. Today, the Kokomo Inn Gallery stands as a testament to the town's history and a celebration of art and creativity.
Revitalizing a Piece of Lemmon's Past
Lopez recognized the potential hidden within the abandoned Kokomo Inn building. Motivated by a deep connection to his hometown, he undertook the ambitious task of renovating the structure and breathing new life into it.
The restoration of the Kokomo Inn was more than just a preservation effort; it was a labor of love to restore a sense of pride and community in Lemmon.
The Birth of Boss Cow Man Square
Adjacent to the gallery stands the impressive Boss Cow Man Square, an open-air sculpture garden that captivates visitors with its striking artwork. The square owes its name to Lemmon's annual celebration, the Boss Cow Man event, held in honor of Ed Lemmon, a local figure affectionately known by that moniker.
John Lopez: A Sculptor's Journey
Lopez's artistic journey began in Lemmon, where he attended high school before honing his skills at Northern State University in Aberdeen. His passion for sculpture and bronze casting grew during his employment with Dale Lamphere in the Black Hills.
Inspired by the City of Presidents project, a collaboration with Dallerie Davis, Lopez's career flourished, leading him to transition from bronze casting to found object art. His focus on realism and imbuing his animal sculptures with a sense of vitality sets his work apart from traditional scrap metal sculptures.
Finding Inspiration in Nature and History
Lopez's sculptures predominantly reflect the natural wonders and Western heritage of the area. His affinity for animals, especially horses and buffalo, shines through in his creations.
Each piece tells a story, often drawing inspiration from local history, like the infamous Hugh Glass bear attack that occurred in the region. By capturing these narratives in metal form, Lopez ensures that the community's stories and culture are immortalized through his art.
From Lemmon to the World
Lopez's talent has garnered recognition and appreciation far beyond Lemmon's borders. His sculptures have found homes in various locations worldwide, including Qatar and Rhodes, France. Notably, he was commissioned to create a buffalo sculpture for Princess Grace's 90th birthday celebration, an event honoring the late Oscar-winning actress.
Lopez's work has become a source of pride for Lemmon, with a map on his website guiding enthusiasts on a scavenger hunt to discover his creations.
A Gateway to Lemmon's Vibrancy
The restoration of the Kokomo Inn and the establishment of the gallery have injected new vitality into Lemmon's Main Street. What was once a neglected part of town now stands as a testament to the town's artistic spirit and community pride.
The gallery serves as a free and welcoming space for visitors to appreciate Lopez's artwork and explore the captivating sculpture garden of Boss Cow Man Square. Lemmon has positioned itself as an emerging destination, attracting tourists en route to nearby Medora or those venturing from Rapid City or Bismarck.