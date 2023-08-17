In 2014, Rapid City witnessed the introduction of an unfamiliar yet captivating game - Bocce. Little did the community know that this would mark the inception of a movement that celebrates unity, inclusion, and shared enjoyment. Monica Burgess, a driving force behind the initiative, reflects on the humble beginnings, "When I first heard of Bocce, I wondered, 'What is it?' But curiosity brought us together."
What started with 13 to 15 athletes trying their hand at Bocce has now flourished into a vibrant community of over 60 participants. Special Olympics recognized the sport's potential for fostering camaraderie and competitive spirit and had already established it as an international event. The growing interest year after year led to a need for proper courts, and the journey to transform an idea into reality began.
Monica Burgess and the Special Olympics Bocce enthusiasts teamed up with local supporters, including Jeff and many architects, to conceptualize and construct a full-scale Bocce court complex. The primary goal was to ensure a uniform playing field for everyone, enhancing the experience by introducing elements of strategy and skill akin to billiards.
The newly erected Bocce complex, situated at the intersection of Omaha and Mount Rushmore Road, holds immense promise. Beyond serving Special Olympics events, the courts open their arms to the Rapid City community and the broader Black Hills region. The allure of the game transcends age, ability, and background, making Bocce an activity for all to embrace.
With an abundance of breathtaking views and an inclusive atmosphere, the complex beckons families, friends, and individuals to partake in the game's charm. The location holds significance for the locals, residing at the end of Mount Rushmore Road, once the grounds of the old high school tennis facility. This transformed space not only hosts Bocce but also signifies the power of collaborative efforts.
What sets Bocce apart is its accessibility. Irrespective of disabilities, skills, or age, anyone can join in the fun. As Monica emphasizes, "Anybody with any disability, any skills, any talent, any age. Everybody can play bocce and enjoy it."
The journey from a modest curiosity to a sprawling Bocce complex was made possible by the dedication of numerous individuals and companies. Terrasite and RCA Construction, among other community entities, played pivotal roles in bringing this dream to fruition. Their commitment to the cause has paved the way for a game that transcends boundaries, inviting all to share in the joy of Bocce.
As the Bocce complex stands proudly at the former high school tennis facility, it carries the legacy of unity, resilience, and the spirit of togetherness. Rapid City's Bocce revolution reminds us that sometimes, all we need is a game to unite us and create cherished memories that endure.