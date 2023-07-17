The Rapid City Gymnastics Academy is a thriving hub for children and teenagers seeking an exciting and rewarding gymnastics experience. Tim Trimble, one of the academy's owners and instructors, shares his journey and the exciting offerings of Rapid City Gymnastics Academy.
A Gymnastics Journey
Tim's story at the Rapid City Gymnastics Academy is one of passion and dedication. As a native of Rapid City, he started his athletic journey in the world of junior wrestling. Though an injury halted his wrestling aspirations, he found a new calling when he returned to Rapid City and began teaching gymnastics.
Over the years, his commitment and hard work led him to become one of the academy's owners, where he now imparts his knowledge and love for the sport to the eager gymnasts of today.
A New Location, A New Chapter
Recently celebrating its 13th year in business, the Rapid City Gymnastics Academy has embarked on a fresh chapter with its new location on Samco Road. The move to this spacious and upgraded facility has breathed new life into the academy, providing a welcoming and state-of-the-art space for its athletes. This improved environment allows both instructors and students to explore their potential in a nurturing atmosphere.
Diverse Classes for All Ages
At the Rapid City Gymnastics Academy, inclusivity and comprehensive learning are at the core of their philosophy. The academy offers a wide range of classes to accommodate different age groups and skill levels, ensuring that every child can find their place in the world of gymnastics.
Mommy and Me (1-2 year olds): This delightful introductory class allows parents and their little ones to explore movement and coordination together.
Gym Tots (3-4 year olds): Designed specifically for preschoolers, this class encourages young gymnasts to develop their skills independently.
Recreational Classes (5 and up): Children aged five and above participate in these classes, where they learn fundamental gymnastics techniques in a fun and engaging manner.
Tumbling Classes: A specialized class focusing on tumbling skills, perfect for those aspiring to be agile tumblers.
Hot Shots Group: For those with a competitive edge, the Hot Shots Group prepares talented gymnasts for future competitions.
Competitive Team: Aspiring gymnasts with a passion for competition can join the academy's competitive team, participating in local and out-of-state events.
Community Outreach and Programs
The Rapid City Gymnastics Academy's commitment to serving the community extends beyond its primary location. The academy hosts an extension gymnastics class for students in the Wall School District, providing a vibrant and popular program every Monday morning.
Additionally, the academy offers a preschool open gym on Mondays, promoting movement exploration and development for the little ones.
Open Gym for All Ages
Emphasizing the importance of practice and honing skills, the academy hosts open gym sessions on Fridays. These sessions cater to teenagers with a penchant for parkour tricking, aspiring gymnasts looking to fine-tune their routines and anyone who enjoys a fun-filled Friday night at the gym.
Birthday Parties: An Unforgettable Experience
Celebrating birthdays at the Rapid City Gymnastics Academy is a unique and exhilarating experience for children. The academy's weekend birthday party program features an hour of playtime, complete with bounce houses, trampolines and obstacle courses. Afterward, the birthday celebrants and their friends can unwind and enjoy their celebration with seating for up to 30 kids.