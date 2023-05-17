As BMX season begins in the Black Hills, it's evident that Rapid City BMX continues to flourish after 27 years of providing young riders with a platform to explore their passion. With a welcoming community, dedicated volunteers and the spirit of family bonding, Rapid City BMX is poised to inspire and engage the next generation of BMX enthusiasts.
BMX racing offers a unique experience that combines outdoor activity, exercise and the chance to meet new people. Its inherent flexibility accommodates individuals of all ages and skill levels, making it an accessible and thrilling sport for anyone seeking an adrenaline-fueled adventure.
Rapid City BMX
April Hix, Secretary of Rapid City BMX, says Rapid City BMX has welcomed thousands of young riders to its racing facility. Their motto, "keeping kids on the right track," reflects the family-oriented nature of the sport, catering to riders as young as one year old and as experienced as 62.
The success of Rapid City BMX is made possible by a dedicated team of volunteers and the support of the community. As a nonprofit organization, Rapid City BMX relies on the contributions and commitment of volunteers. Finding them on Facebook or visiting the USA BMX website allows interested individuals to discover more about the organization, including race nights, the required gear and associated costs.
To participate in BMX racing, riders need to obtain an annual membership with USA BMX, priced at $60. This membership provides eligibility to race at tracks across the United States, making it a worthwhile investment for enthusiasts. In addition to the annual membership, riders are required to pay nightly race fees when they attend race events.
Dye Family
One of the standout features of BMX racing is its inclusivity for the entire family. The Dye family has been actively involved in BMX for several years. Their involvement began when their oldest daughter started racing Striders, a class for young children. Since then, the entire family has embraced the sport, appreciating the unique opportunity to participate together rather than being limited to one child's involvement, as often seen in other sports. The flexibility of BMX allows families to tailor their level of engagement, ranging from racing multiple times a week to enjoying a casual evening of racing on a weekly basis.
Tester/Gewecke Families
For the Tester and Gewecke families, BMX has been an exciting adventure. One of the youngest members began racing at the age of four, fearlessly taking on the challenge despite being new to pedal bikes. The qualities essential for success in this sport are a strong desire, motivation and dedication. BMX is more than just a sport; it becomes a hobby that requires passion and commitment.
The appeal of BMX lies in its combination of practice, racing, and the thrill of victory. Although sometimes overlooked compared to mainstream sports, BMX offers abundant opportunities for growth and development. The BMX community is tight-knit and welcoming, creating a supportive atmosphere that extends beyond the race track.
Trevor Rystrom
Trevor Rystrom, a seasoned BMX participant, shares his extensive journey in the sport. Over the years, Trevor has raced in various locations, including Canada, Belgium, and Baku, Azerbaijan, representing the USA. BMX has allowed him to explore different parts of the world while staying active and forging meaningful connections.