The Black Hills area is home to numerous veterans, each with unique stories of service and sacrifice. Among them is Ralph Galyen, a veteran with an intriguing background in military intelligence.
Early Beginnings and Enlistment
Raised on a ranch in Bennett County, South Dakota, Ralph had limited exposure beyond his hometown until he graduated from high school in 1952. With financial constraints looming, he sought employment in Newcastle, Wyoming where he worked for a year before the draft became a concern.
Wanting to avoid conscription, Ralph attempted to enlist in the Air Force but was stood up by the recruiter. Consequently, he turned to the Army, enlisting for three years instead of two due to a unique opportunity that caught his attention.
The Path to Espionage
Ralph's journey took an unexpected turn when he learned about a newly formed Army group that required top-secret crypto clearances for all personnel, even drivers. Intrigued by the prospect, Ralph embraced the opportunity and underwent basic training before being sent to Massachusetts and later Vermont for specialized schooling. From there, he embarked on a series of overseas assignments, starting with time spent in Japan and Taiwan during a period of tension between China and Taiwan.
Espionage in Taiwan
Ralph found himself stationed in Taiwan during a time when the region faced challenges related to Quemoy and Matsu. Despite being a peacetime soldier, he soon realized that his role involved monitoring and gathering intelligence on the military capabilities of various nations, including China.
Ralph's team dedicated their efforts to understanding and neutralizing any potential threats, as they meticulously observed and analyzed the equipment and technology present in Taiwan.
The Russian Connection
One of Ralph's most memorable assignments led him to the northernmost tip of Japan, a stone's throw away from a Russian island housing a MiG base. Tasked with deciphering the workings of a new fire control radar system installed in the Russian MiGs, Ralph and his team aimed to gather vital information that would aid the United States in countering this potential threat.
Although the specifics remain classified, Ralph hints at the innovative techniques employed and the significance of their work.
Challenges and Lifelong Connections
Ralph's service was not without its share of challenges. On multiple occasions, he encountered close calls, including an artillery round landing near his encampment in Taiwan and a harrowing experience during a flight that encountered severe turbulence. Despite these nerve-wracking moments, Ralph managed to navigate through his assignments with resilience and professionalism.
Furthermore, Ralph's military journey forged lifelong friendships, one of which was with Tom Hennies, who later became Rapid City's esteemed Chief of Police. The bond they formed during their time together overseas endured, and Ralph cherishes their friendship to this day.
Reflections and Pride
As Ralph reflects on his military service, he acknowledges that he did not have stories of heroism to share. However, he takes immense pride in the collective efforts of all branches of the military and recognizes the importance of their contributions.
Ralph highlights the significance of veterans and their unwavering dedication to their country, emphasizing that regardless of the branch they served in, their roles were vital in ensuring the success of the whole.