If the walls of Halley Store in Keystone could speak, they would recount over a century's worth of captivating tales. The store, located in Keystone, has been a witness to the town's evolution and an integral part of its community. Through the words of long-time locals Bob Nelson and Bernard Cordes, the remarkable history of Halley's Store comes to life, painting a vivid picture of its significance and the memories it holds.
A Legacy of Service
Originally established as the Keystone Trading Company by a wagon peddler, Halley Store transformed over time. In the early 1900s, James Halley III acquired the store and the Halley family became its custodians for nearly six decades.
From hardware to household goods, the store catered to the diverse needs of the community. As the Holy Terror Mine's discovery of gold brought prosperity to the area, Halley Store played an essential role in supplying the Mount Rushmore carvers with their necessary provisions.
Adapting to Change
With the transition to James Halley IV, affectionately known as Junior, Halley Store embraced the changing times. Expanding its offerings, the store not only provided merchandise but also served as an information hub for tourists.
The spirit of the store evolved, creating an experience that transcended mere shopping. Visitors had the opportunity to immerse themselves in history while strolling through the aisles of Halley's.
The Nelson Era
In 1980, Junior Halley decided to retire, and the torch was passed to Bob Nelson and his family, who have since managed the store. Under their stewardship, Halley Store has maintained its cherished heritage, allowing guests to travel back in time with every visit.
The store has become a living museum, housing relics that evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity. Nelson remarks that many items, while not considered valuable antiques, hold significant historical relevance, acting as reminders of the past.
Beyond Shopping: A Cold Brew and a Unique Challenge
Beyond the historical treasures, Halley Store offers more than just a nostalgic experience. Patrons can enjoy a refreshing cold brew, immersing themselves in the local atmosphere.
One ongoing tradition at the store involves attempting to stick a dollar bill, a quarter and a thumbtack to the ceiling using a slingshot. Each successful attempt earns the participant 10 beers, a challenge that has endured for two decades, creating a sense of camaraderie among visitors.
A Haven for the Famous
Halley Store has not only captivated the locals but has also attracted renowned personalities over the years. Artists such as Travis Tritt, Mumford and Sons, and Diamond Rio have graced the small stage within the store, filling the air with their music and adding to the rich tapestry of memories woven within its walls.
Preserving History for Posterity
Bob and Bernard, who have spent their lives in Keystone, recognize the importance of safeguarding their town's history. Their shared memories, stories and knowledge have motivated them to document their experiences, ensuring that the legacy of Halley Store and the town it represents endures.
By immortalizing their collective wisdom, they hope to preserve the personal anecdotes and historical significance that might otherwise fade away with time.