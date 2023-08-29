The Rough Riders Hotel in Medora stands as a living testament to both the illustrious history of the region and the welcoming spirit that defines the local community. Sarah Slauter, the Lodging Director of the Rough Riders Hotel, helps us delve into the captivating past, the unique ambiance and the family-friendly atmosphere that make this establishment a must-visit destination for anyone exploring the rugged charm of Medora.
A Glimpse into the Past
Originally constructed in 1865 under the name "Metropolitan Hotel," the establishment's history underwent a transformation as it became known as the Rough Riders Hotel. The name pays homage to the renowned Rough Riders, Theodore Roosevelt's Volunteer Cavalry that gained fame for their brave charge up San Juan Hill during the Spanish-American War. This historical connection is further celebrated through the performances of the Medora Musical, which vividly portrays the iconic charge.
The Rough Riders Hotel itself underwent a significant renovation in 2010, combining the charm of its historic sections with the modernity of a new tower section housing 68 guest rooms. This fusion of the past and present creates an inviting and comfortable setting for visitors seeking an authentic Medora experience.
A Dining Experience Unlike Any Other
One of the standout features of the Rough Riders Hotel is its exceptional dining options. The Theodore Dining Room offers an atmosphere that perfectly blends elegance with a laid-back Western charm.
The emphasis here is on fine dining, featuring a delectable array of dishes, including succulent steaks, seafood delicacies and exquisite pasta options. What sets this dining experience apart is its accessibility; while the cuisine is of the highest quality, the atmosphere remains unpretentious and welcoming.
Guests are encouraged to come as they are, fostering a relaxed and enjoyable dining experience that celebrates the flavors of the region.
A Warm and Inclusive Atmosphere
The hotel is not just a place to stay or dine; it's a community that thrives on its close-knit relationships. Employees form a tight bond that extends beyond work hours. This spirit of camaraderie translates into an environment where guests are treated like family, and everyone's well-being is a priority.
Preserving a Legacy
The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, established in 1986 by Harold Schaefer, stands as a testament to the dedication to preserving the legacy of Theodore Roosevelt. Schaefer, known for his ownership of the Gold SEAL Company and Mr. Bubble, renovated the Rough Riders Hotel in 1965, and his vision paved the way for the foundation's enduring influence.
A Year-Round Destination
While the Rough Riders Hotel is undoubtedly a summer hotspot, its doors remain open year-round. Visitors seeking to escape the summer crowds can enjoy the charm of Medora during the fall and winter months.
With various activities scheduled throughout the year, there's always something exciting happening at the Rough Riders Hotel.