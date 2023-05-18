Crazy Horse Memorial stands as a symbol of cultural preservation and understanding. Led by CEO Whitney Rencountre, a member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, the memorial's mission is to protect and celebrate the history, culture and living heritage of North American tribes. With over 570 tribes across the nation, each with its own unique language and way of life, the Crazy Horse Memorial offers an invaluable opportunity to learn about and appreciate the diversity and beauty of indigenous cultures.
Honoring the Visionaries
The foundation of the Crazy Horse Memorial was laid by Chief Henry Standing Bear and Korczak Ziolkowski. Chief Standing Bear, having attended the Carlisle Indian School during a time of forced assimilation, recognized the power of education. Inspired by the creation of Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills, he approached sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski with a vision to carve a mountain dedicated to Native American people. Korczak Ziolkowski dedicated his life to fulfilling this vision, and his wife, Ruth Ziolkowski, became the first CEO of the memorial. Their work laid the groundwork for the ongoing mission of the Crazy Horse Memorial.
Preserving Culture and Building Bridges
The Crazy Horse Memorial strives to be an educational resource that bridges cultures. Its primary components include the iconic mountain carving, which attracts visitors from around the world, the Indian Museum of North America, and the Indian University of North America. The museum houses an impressive collection of 14,000 artifacts, while the university has provided over 400 students with the tools to pursue higher education.
Key Events
The Crazy Horse Memorial hosts various events throughout the year, including the popular Volks marches, which allow visitors to hike up the mountain and experience the breathtaking beauty of the Black Hills. In 2023, the Crazy Horse Memorial is celebrating its 75th anniversary, marking the progress made since the first blast in 1948.
The Journey Continues
While the completion of the mountain carving remains a goal, the focus of the Crazy Horse Memorial is not solely on the destination but on the ongoing journey. Under the leadership of Caleb Ziolkowski, grandson of Korczak Ziolkowski, the memorial embraces new technologies and advances in its work. The commitment to education, cultural preservation and community engagement remains at the forefront.