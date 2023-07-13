The Counts of the Cobblestone Car Club, formed in 1957, holds the distinction of being one of the 10 oldest active car clubs in the United States. In an era when many car clubs have faded away or lost their regular meetings, The Counts of the Cobblestone has not only endured but thrived. Originating with a small group of three or four members, the club has expanded both in terms of membership and the number of cars over the years.
With its motto, "Fun with cars," the club embodies the rich history of automobiles in Rapid City. It serves as a hub for car enthusiasts, offering various opportunities for showcasing their prized possessions. From road runs to weekly meetings held every Tuesday night at 7 p.m., the club ensures that members have ample opportunities to engage with like-minded individuals.
The camaraderie within the club is a fundamental aspect of its enduring legacy. Members support one another, readily offering assistance and advice when needed. Whether it's finding a specific car part or troubleshooting an issue, club members readily come to each other's aid, fostering a strong sense of community.
For those who love hot rods, engines, and speed, The Counts of the Cobblestone Car Club serves as a haven. Members often find themselves engrossed in improving their vehicles, constantly seeking ways to enhance performance or make modifications. The love for cars unites individuals from diverse backgrounds, forging friendships that transcend mere mechanical interests.
The club's rich history has garnered recognition beyond its local reach. Hot Rod magazine featured an article about The Counts of the Cobblestone, showcasing original members and their cars. The enduring passion for automobiles has seen classic cars resurrected from junkyards and lovingly restored, embodying the club's dedication to preserving automotive heritage.
To connect with car enthusiasts and potential new members, The Counts of the Cobblestone Car Club maintains a vibrant website that provides information about the club, allows registration and serves as a platform for engagement. Visitors are encouraged to reach out and join the community, immersing themselves in the contagious enthusiasm that permeates the club's activities.
For The Counts of the Cobblestone Car Club, it's more than just a shared love for cars—it's about the friendships, the memories and the sense of belonging. As they continue their legendary journey through time, they welcome all those who share their passion for automobiles to be a part of their vibrant community.