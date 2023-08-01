Battle Creek Camping Resort in Hermosa offers a unique and enchanting experience for all nature enthusiasts and campers alike, making it an extraordinary destination for families and adventure-seekers.
The Genesis of Battle Creek Camping Resort
The story of Battle Creek Camping Resort began when owners Zena and Jason Ives moved to the area, and as they settled into the beautiful surroundings, they stumbled upon a property that piqued their interest. Inspired by the idea of bringing people together in the embrace of nature, the couple decided to acquire the land and transform it into a haven for campers and glampers.
The Spacecraft Marvel
The iconic centerpiece of Battle Creek Camping Resort is none other than the "spaceship." Serving as the attention-getter, this unique structure has become a landmark, inviting curious passersby to explore the wonders within.
Whether it's a conversation starter or a place to gather, the spaceship embodies the spirit of adventure that awaits visitors at the resort.
The Glamping Experience
For those seeking the perfect blend of comfort and outdoor immersion, Battle Creek Camping Resort offers a delightful glamping experience. The glamping area features charming Hobbit lodges, cozy domes and circus tents, each equipped with all the amenities of home.
From full-size beds to dining tables, guests can relax in style, surrounded by the tranquility of nature. Additionally, private showers and restrooms provide convenience without compromising the rustic charm.
Host of Memorable Events
Apart from providing a haven for glampers, Battle Creek Camping Resort is also an ideal venue for weddings and special events. Under the twinkling stars, couples can exchange their vows in a magical setting, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Furthermore, the resort welcomes various non-profit gatherings, fostering a sense of community and support within the pristine wilderness.
RV Camping
For those who prefer a more traditional camping experience, Battle Creek Camping Resort offers 40 spacious RV sites on the opposite side of the acreage. True to their camper roots, Zena and Jason have thoughtfully designed the sites with ample spacing between each, ensuring privacy and a connection with nature.
While currently available for dry boondock camping, the owners have plans to introduce electricity in the near future, further enhancing the camping experience.
User-Friendly Online Experience
Embracing modern convenience, Battle Creek Camping Resort streamlines the reservation process by offering online check-ins and reservations.
Guests can effortlessly browse the campground map, select their preferred site number, and book directly through the user-friendly website. The website also features comprehensive pictures of the glamping structures, allowing visitors to pick their preferred accommodation for a personalized and unforgettable stay.