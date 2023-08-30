The Pitchfork Fondue experience is a sizzling culinary adventure that combines the spirit of the Wild West with a delicious feast that leaves taste buds tingling and memories lasting. At the helm is Kentrell Allen, the Executive Chef of Pitchfork Fondue, who graciously shares the secrets and sensations of this unique dining experience.
The main attraction is the giant 50-gallon drums, transformed into makeshift cooking vessels that reach temperatures upwards of 380 degrees Fahrenheit. These drums, when turned on their heads, become the stage for the culinary spectacle. With excitement, and flames licking the air, the crowd eagerly awaits the transformation of raw ingredients into mouthwatering perfection.
Kentrell orchestrates the spectacle with precision. Each pitchfork holds 10 succulent steaks, a total of 20 per barrel. The process involves dropping the loaded pitchforks into the searing oil for a mere three minutes, a quick sear that locks in flavors and juices.
The steaks are then hoisted out and allowed to rest for seven minutes, though this timing can be influenced by the whims of the wind. On windy days, the cooking time can be expedited, making the wind an unconventional yet essential sous chef.
Speaking with Kentrell, it becomes evident that the Pitchfork Fondue experience is more than just a meal; it's an event. During the weekends, when there are two shows scheduled, visitors can indulge in the culinary extravaganza before or after enjoying the Medora Musical.
Kentrell shares that the experience is carefully timed, with guests arriving around 5:15 p.m. for the pre-show dining experience. They are treated not only to delectable cuisine but also to the breathtaking views and warm hospitality that Medora is known for.
The menu is a tantalizing array of flavors. While steak is undoubtedly the star of the show, the accompaniments are equally enticing. Broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes, ranch, sour cream, tomatoes and carrots make for a well-rounded and satisfying meal.
And let's not forget dessert – donuts and brownies await those who've managed to save a bit of room after the hearty feast. Refreshments, including coffee, water and lemonade, complete the offering, ensuring a well-rounded dining experience.
Pitchfork Fondue isn't just about the food; it's an immersive journey. Live music, an integral part of the experience, transforms the atmosphere into a lively celebration. Musicians engage the crowd, ensuring that the experience is not just gastronomically delightful, but also a feast for the senses.
The historical charm of Medora is amplified by the presence of Teddy Roosevelt and his wife, who make appearances to greet visitors before they venture to the musical performance. This connection to history adds a layer of authenticity to the entire experience, allowing guests to engage with the heritage of the area while enjoying modern comforts.
For those unfamiliar with the Medora magic, Kentrell aptly describes it as an ultimate experience. He highlights the family-friendly environment, interactive games and the commitment to exceptional service that elevates the entire encounter.
As an emcee, Kentrell ensures that guests are not only satisfied but delighted by their visit. He emphasizes that the Pitchfork Fondue experience is more than just a meal; it's a promise of quality, an exploration of flavors, and a journey into the heart of North Dakota's culinary and cultural tapestry.