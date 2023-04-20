The story of Jack Welfl and his family highlights the crucial role that Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals play in the lives of families with children who have severe medical conditions. Jack's parents, Elizabeth and Kade, along with his nurse, Ashley Barnhart, describe the life-threatening experience that Jack had with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and septic shock.
They explain how Jack was quickly transferred from a hospital in Spearfish to Monument Health in Rapid City, where he received excellent care from the medical staff at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Elizabeth, Kade and Ashley also emphasize the significant impact that CMN Hospitals have on families like theirs. They note that the financial assistance, equipment and technology provided by CMN Hospitals are essential to improving the experience of children and families during hospital stays.
For Jack and his family, CMN support helped Jack recover from his illness and regain much of his physical and mental abilities.
The Welfl family encourages others to donate to CMN to help support other families who face similar challenges. They note that every little penny, time or goods donated can make a significant difference in the lives of families with children who have severe medical conditions.