Located across the road from Lynn's Dakota Mart in Custer, Old Pine Social is a one-of-a-kind establishment that promises to keep visitors entertained and engaged. It is a unique addition to Custer's business community, providing a new and exciting experience for locals and tourists alike.
Old Pine Social is the brainchild of Jason and Alese Deuhr, the owners who have been living in Custer since 2010. They have a passion for the community and have always wanted to own a business that would positively impact the area. Their hospitality background, coupled with their desire to create a fun and engaging space for people, led to the creation of Old Pine Social.
Upon entering the building, visitors are greeted by a Ping-Pong table and a lounge area where they can relax and grab a drink from the bar. There are also booths where families can play board games together.
As visitors make their way to the back of the building, they will find axe throwing, bocce and Hammer-Schlagen games. The bar is also located in this area, allowing visitors to hang out and enjoy the atmosphere while others are throwing axes.
Old Pine Social is a great place to spend time with friends and family. It provides an opportunity to engage in group activities that are not readily available in Custer. The addition of hotdogs and popcorn will keep visitors fed and happy while they engage in the various activities.
Safety is a top priority at Old Pine Social. Visitors are required to wear closed-toe shoes, and there are rules and guidelines that must be followed. The establishment is dog-friendly, but visitors must keep their pets on a leash and ensure that they are well-behaved.
Old Pine Social is perfect for groups and events such as graduation parties, bridal parties, reunions, birthdays, and date nights. The establishment has a social media presence, and visitors can contact them through various channels to make reservations or inquiries.