The D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery stands as a hub of conservation and fishery management. Led by April Gregory, the curator of the hatchery, the facility plays a vital role in nurturing and stocking rainbow trout for recreational purposes.
Recently, a batch of 45,000 rainbow trout fingerlings arrived from the Saratoga National Fish Hatchery in Wyoming, marking the beginning of an exciting journey.
From Fingerlings to Catchable Trout
The rainbow trout fingerlings, measuring a mere two to three inches in length, embark on a year-long growth journey under the dedicated care of the hatchery staff. The ultimate goal is to ensure that they reach a desirable size for stocking in nearby water bodies the following spring.
These young trout receive a specialized feeding schedule, with meals provided four times a day. Due to their small size, the fingerlings are given a feed called "crum," resembling bread crumbs or sand kernels. This carefully calibrated diet ensures an optimal growth rate, resulting in trout that are between eight to 12 inches upon release.
Benefitting Communities
The stocking of rainbow trout serves as a catalyst for recreational fishing and brings multiple benefits to the regions served by the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery. Five Native American reservations in South Dakota, three reservations in eastern Montana and even Ellsworth Air Force Base receive the stocked trout, offering recreational opportunities for fishing enthusiasts and locals alike.
The economic impact of these fisheries is significant, attracting visitors, creating employment and generating revenue for the surrounding communities.
The Magic of Underwater Viewing
While the fish at the hatchery are raised for stocking and not for fishing on-site, visitors can experience the marvels of aquatic life through the hatchery's underwater viewing windows. These windows offer captivating glimpses into a world where large, mature trout gracefully glide through the water.
Observing these magnificent creatures sparks excitement and wonder in the hearts of both young and older visitors, fostering an appreciation for the beauty and diversity of fish species.
The Fascination with Fingerlings
In addition to the awe-inspiring spectacle of mature trout, the hatchery also captures the interest of visitors with its display of tiny rainbow trout fingerlings. These minuscule creatures captivate onlookers, as their small size and swift movements make them a rarity to spot in the wild.
Witnessing the early stages of growth and the potential these fingerlings hold sparks curiosity and a sense of wonder among visitors. It serves as a reminder of the remarkable transformations that can occur when the right environment and care are provided.