Nature's Way Café is a quaint eatery curated with love and dedication by its owner, Kelly Schug. As one steps into this inviting space, the aroma of delicious, freshly prepared food fills the air, setting the stage for a wholesome culinary experience.
At Nature's Way Café, the focus is on offering dishes that are nourishing and wholesome. Kelly, a proponent of the farm-to-table movement, ensures that most of the ingredients used in her dishes are organic. From the locally sourced meats to the carefully selected produce, the menu reflects a commitment to freshness and supporting local businesses.
While the café is not fully farm-to-table yet, it boasts an array of dishes that are made from scratch, eliminating the need for preservatives, GMOs, or bioengineered ingredients.
The cafe's menu is delightfully diverse, featuring a variety of soups, sandwiches, salads and delectable desserts. What makes Nature's Way Café unique is its ever-changing soup selection, influenced by Kelly's creative inspiration and the weather outside. Customers are treated to a daily surprise, as each soup offering is based on what ingredients are available and Kelly's culinary intuition.
For health-conscious patrons, Nature's Way Café goes the extra mile to accommodate dietary preferences and restrictions. With gluten-free bread, soups and desserts always on hand, Kelly ensures that those with gluten allergies can enjoy her offerings safely. While the café does not operate in a strictly gluten-free environment, Kelly takes cross-contamination seriously and maintains separate equipment for gluten and non-gluten preparations.
Since its inception, the community in Spearfish has wholeheartedly embraced Nature's Way Café. Starting with a loyal group of customers from Kelly's previous workplace, the cafe's reputation quickly spread through word-of-mouth and local media coverage. The cozy ambiance and commitment to fresh, healthy food have made it a go-to spot for both regulars and new visitors alike.
To accommodate busy locals, Nature's Way Café offers delivery services, making it a preferred option for those with limited lunch breaks. Regular updates on the daily menu can be found on their Facebook page, ensuring customers stay informed about the delectable offerings.
As the seasons change, Nature's Way Café plans to extend its operating hours to cater to the growing demand. Kelly's passion for organic, fresh, and gluten-free fare has created a haven for health-conscious foodies seeking delicious meals made with care.
Whether it's a hearty soup, a wholesome sandwich or a delightful dessert, Nature's Way Café has it all, and with every bite, it embraces the back-to-basics philosophy that is resonating with Spearfish locals and beyond.