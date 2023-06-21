Every Wednesday evening in June and July, the lively atmosphere of downtown Sturgis comes alive with Music on Main. This beloved community event, held at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, offers a delightful experience for families and individuals of all ages.
From live music and local artists to thrilling mountain bike races and enticing food vendors, Music on Main has something for everyone to enjoy.
A Melodious Affair
At Music on Main, the air is filled with the rhythm and melodies of talented musicians from all over the country. From New York to Minnesota and local bands, the stage welcomes a diverse array of performers who captivate the audience with their musical prowess.
Each Wednesday, from May 31 to July 19, attendees have the opportunity to groove to the tunes of various genres, ensuring there's something for every musical taste.
Mountain Biking Adventure
One unique aspect of Music on Main is the thrilling Mountain Bike Race series that accompanies the musical festivities. With over 250 participants registered, this exhilarating race has gained tremendous popularity among mountain biking enthusiasts. The organizers embrace the spirit of adventure and encourage people to enjoy the outdoors.
Every week, a new route is unveiled, showcasing the stunning trails traversing the picturesque hills surrounding Sturgis. The race offers an opportunity for both seasoned riders and newcomers to embrace the excitement and challenge of the sport.
Family Fun for Everyone
The organizers have taken special care to ensure that Music on Main caters to the entire family. Kids can revel in the excitement of the event with bouncy castles, adding an extra dose of joy to the evening.
Food vendors tantalize taste buds with a wide variety of delectable treats, showcasing diverse culinary delights. From classic favorites to unique culinary creations, there's something to satisfy every craving. Parents can savor the flavors while the kids enjoy the activities, creating a memorable experience for the whole family.
Community Unity and Engagement
Music on Main is more than just an event; it's a celebration of community spirit and togetherness. Sturgis residents and visitors alike come together to enjoy the live music, explore vendor booths and connect with one another in a vibrant atmosphere.
The open container policy allows attendees to relax with a refreshing beverage as they immerse themselves in the festivities. The event's official Sturgis Events website provides a comprehensive listing of all the bands, dates and times, ensuring everyone can plan their visit accordingly.