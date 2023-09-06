Jennifer Rollins, a top 20 finalist for the prestigious Ms. Veteran America competition - and a dedicated veteran herself - shared her remarkable journey, her passion for supporting homeless women veterans and the vital role played by organizations like Final Salute Inc.
A Background in Service
Jennifer proudly served her country for 22 years, with active duty in the United States Air Force at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Her primary role was as a B-1 aviator, and her military journey included unique experiences such as flying with the Navy and being stationed in Germany and Sierra Leone, West Africa.
Jennifer's dedication to service didn't end with her military career. Instead, it has led her to become a passionate advocate for homeless women veterans in the United States.
More Than a Pageant
The Ms. Veteran America competition is about much more than glitz and glamour. At its core, it's a platform for raising awareness, funds and advocacy for homeless women veterans—a group facing unique challenges in escaping homelessness.
Jennifer explained that the competition is like one long interview, with a rigorous application process starting in January and culminating in the finals. Each contestant in the competition works tirelessly to raise funds and awareness for homeless women veterans.
For Jennifer, this competition is an opportunity to give back and make a difference in the lives of those who have served their country and are struggling with homelessness.
Final Salute Inc.: Changing Lives
Final Salute Inc. is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in addressing homelessness among women veterans. Jennifer shared the heartwarming story of Final Salute Inc.'s founder, an Army reserve member who found herself homeless after Hurricane Katrina and a cancer diagnosis.
Determined to prevent others from experiencing such hardship, the founder established Final Salute Inc. in 2012. This organization focuses on raising awareness and funds for homeless women veterans, a demographic often overlooked in discussions about homelessness.
Final Salute Inc. and the Ms. Veteran America competition work hand-in-hand, with both organizations dedicated to supporting homeless women veterans. While some might mistake it for a pageant, the competition's true purpose is to showcase the women beyond their uniforms, highlighting their roles as sisters, mothers, daughters and caregivers.
A Platform for Change
The Ms. Veteran America competition is not just an event for a live audience; it's live-streamed for a global audience. Jennifer encourages viewers to follow her competition journey on her Facebook page where they can find details about the live stream.
Jennifer also announced an upcoming local event on September 9 at the Mount Rushmore Society Event Center in Rapid City. The event aims to raise funds and awareness for homeless women veterans and promises to be an evening of inspiration and support.