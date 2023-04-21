After spending 23 years in the Medicare industry, raising four kids and serving as a caregiver to her aunt and grandmother, Melissa Wood decided it was time to pursue her passion for art by opening a gallery in Rapid City.
Wood has taken 1800 hours’ worth of painting lessons from her mentor, Richard Dubois, and she fell in love with watercolor as a challenging, yet rewarding, medium.
Wood’s gallery features her own original work, as well as creations by other independent artists, including her daughter. Wood said her goal was to curate a space to showcase unique items and to sell them at a fair price.
Since opening her gallery, Wood has become the president of the Northern Plains Watercolor Society. The Northern Plains Watercolor Society welcomes artists of all experience levels to participate and create greeting cards out of their own paintings.
To get involved with the Northern Plains Watercolor Society, visit their website here.
For more information about the Melissa Wood Art Gallery, visit her Facebook page here.