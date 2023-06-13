Rapid City has recently unveiled its newest addition to the tourism scene - the City View Trolleys. Meet Polly and Ollie, two charming trolleys that offer visitors a delightful and informative tour of the city's key attractions.
The City View Trolleys were acquired from the City of Rapid City with the aim of providing tourists with an excellent overview of the city while highlighting lesser-known gems in the area. These trolleys, each capable of accommodating 26 passengers, feature two ADA accessible seats in the rear to accommodate individuals with wheelchairs. Additionally, a wheelchair lift is available at the back of the trolleys, ensuring inclusivity for all passengers.
With a revamped route, the City View Trolleys now offer a seamless and immersive experience. Unlike the previous hop-on, hop-off format, the tour is now designed as a one-stop adventure. Passengers will board the trolley at the bus depot downtown and embark on a picturesque circular loop. The journey lasts approximately 90 minutes, taking guests on a captivating exploration of Rapid City's notable landmarks and attractions.
The sole opportunity for passengers to disembark and rejoin the tour is at Chapel in the Hills, one of the highlighted stops along the route. This serene location offers a tranquil retreat for visitors to explore before rejoining the trolley to continue their adventure.
Throughout the tour, passengers will be treated to breathtaking sights and points of interest. From the iconic Memorial Park to the poignant piece of the Berlin Wall, history and art enthusiasts will find ample opportunities for reflection and discovery. Nature lovers will delight in the stops at Outdoor Campus West, Sioux Park and the awe-inspiring Dinosaur Park. And let's not forget the captivating Skyline Drive, which offers panoramic views of Rapid City and its surrounding beauty. The tour also includes a glimpse of the charming downtown corridor, where visitors can immerse themselves in the city's unique atmosphere.
Rapid City takes pride in being a family-friendly destination, and the City View Trolleys exemplify this commitment. Families with children will find the trolley service particularly appealing, as it offers an affordable way to explore the city's attractions. The budget-friendly ticket prices ensure that families can embark on this adventure without breaking the bank. Furthermore, Rapid City boasts an array of free attractions, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious travelers.
To make the ticketing process convenient and hassle-free, tickets for the City View Trolleys can be purchased through the official website. For those preferring in-person transactions, the bus depot serves as a physical ticketing location. The trolleys operate from Thursdays to Mondays, offering both morning and afternoon tours. The first trolley departs at 10 a.m., making it easy for visitors to plan their day around this exciting adventure.
So, whether you are a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, the City View Trolleys - Polly and Ollie - await to showcase the wonders of Rapid City!