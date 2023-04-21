Originally from California, Matt Cone moved to Rapid City 10 years ago and has since combined his love of history with his knack for artistry by refurbishing old windows.
Cone gives old windows new life by converting them into picture frames which showcase the history of each window.
Cone hand-picks each frame, chooses the backing and takes photographs to represent the original structures where each window came from.
Each of Cone’s windows is a little glimpse of Black Hills history, providing a snapshot of the region’s rich past. For more information about Matt Cone’s creations, check out his private Facebook group here.