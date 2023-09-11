Located in the historic town of Deadwood, Main Street Espresso/Big Dipper offers a delightful fusion of coffee culture and ice cream indulgence. This family and veteran-owned establishment, founded in 2004, has become a cherished gem in this iconic Wild West town.
A Coffee Lover's Paradise
For coffee aficionados, Main Street Espresso is a true haven. With an extensive menu that boasts a wide array of coffee options, blended drinks and more, there's something to satisfy every caffeine craving.
From Red Bull Zingers to Frappes, good old lattes to cappuccinos, Main Street Espresso has perfected the art of brewing. But what sets them apart is their commitment to keeping things fresh and exciting. Every week, they introduce new specials with fun names, creating an ever-evolving experience for their patrons.
Local Treats and Delights
One of the charms of Main Street Espresso/Big Dipper is their dedication to supporting local businesses. They proudly serve cookies from Mary's Mountain Cookies in Rapid City and craft their own Scotcheroos.
You'll also find an assortment of delectable treats, including coffee cakes and old-school candies like Beemans gum, saltwater taffy and candy sticks. This commitment to showcasing local flavors adds a unique touch to the experience.
Big Dipper: Ice Cream Extravaganza
Adjacent to Main Street Espresso is Big Dipper, where ice cream lovers rejoice. The ice cream selection here is nothing short of impressive, featuring renowned brands like Kemps and Cascade Glaciers.
Moose Tracks, with its tantalizing mix of chocolate and peanut butter, is a crowd favorite. For the adventurous, there are options like fruity Pop Rocks and rich butter pecan.
The variety of flavors ensures that every visit is a chance to explore new taste sensations.
Retail Therapy
In recent years, Main Street Espresso/Big Dipper have expanded their offerings to include retail items, and they've maintained their focus on supporting local artisans.
You can pick up mugs adorned with their logo, locally crafted candles and Dark Canyon Coffee, a fixture they've carried for 16 years. T-shirts, such as those from Soda Clothing, offer a piece of Deadwood to take home. This retail corner adds to the charm of the establishment.
Plan Your Visit
To keep up with Main Street Espresso/Big Dipper, follow them on Facebook. While their hours may vary, especially with the changing seasons, you can typically enjoy their offerings from 7:30 a.m. to as late as 11 p.m. in the summer and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. during the winter, weather permitting.