Sun protection and skin cancer prevention are crucial, especially during childhood when the risk of sunburn can have long-lasting consequences. In an effort to combat this issue, Made for Shade, an organization led by dedicated volunteers, has been making significant strides in providing shade structures, education, and support to local communities.
Dr. Lycia Thornburg, a physician at the Skin Institute, talked about their collaborative efforts to protect children from sun damage and raise awareness about skin cancer, along with the upcoming Made for Shade fundraiser.
Shade Structures and Education
One of the cornerstones of Made for Shade's mission is the installation of shade structures in schools. These structures not only provide a respite from the sun's harmful rays but also serve as a platform for educating children about sun safety. Dr. Thornburg emphasized that sunburns during childhood significantly increase the risk of melanoma later in life. By combining shade structures with comprehensive educational programs, Made for Shade empowers children to protect their skin, detect worrisome moles and prevent skin cancer.
Community Involvement and Volunteerism
The organization has grown from planting trees at Corral Drive Elementary School to installing 34 shade structures throughout the region, thanks to the dedicated efforts of numerous volunteers. Through grassroots initiatives, Made for Shade has given back over a quarter of a million dollars to the community, with a special focus on children's well-being.
The 17th Annual Made for Shade Fundraiser
Dr. Thornburg shared exciting details about the upcoming Made for Shade fundraiser, scheduled for June 8. The event, hosted at Arrowhead Country Club, promises an enjoyable evening filled with music, and attendees will have the opportunity to bid on enticing items through an online platform and participate in a live auction featuring unique prizes. Notable sponsors, including Allergan Aesthetics and Neutrogena, have generously supported the event, contributing to its growth and success.
Community Support and Participation
Made for Shade encourages community members to attend the fundraiser, with ticket prices set at $75. The event offers a complete package, including delicious food and fine wine, ensuring an unforgettable evening for all attendees. Dr. Thornburg expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received over the years, highlighting the continued dedication of former volunteers who still contribute to the cause.