In the Rapid City area, a remarkable couple named Mallory and Jordan Combs have embarked on a mission that is making a profound difference in the lives of foster children and their families. Together, they are the founders of Light of Mine Ranch, a non-profit organization with a heartfelt goal: to provide healthy family environments for children in foster care.
In 2016, after attending a 'why not me' event and learning about the pressing need for foster families, Mallory and Jordan decided to dive headfirst into foster care. At the time, they had no children of their own, but their journey began when they welcomed two girls into their home for a weekend. It was their first taste of parenting, and it left an indelible mark on their hearts.
One of the girls they cared for during that weekend returned to her foster mother, prompting Mallory and Jordan to explore the possibility of adoption. After a year and a half, their dedication bore fruit, and they were able to adopt her into their loving family.
During their time spent with various foster families, Mallory and Jordan identified a pressing need - to ensure that children in foster care have positive and enriching experiences during their time in the system. Witnessing the incredible dedication of other foster families who often cared for multiple children inspired them to help.
They realized that these families needed support in various forms, including sponsoring fun outings, providing sports equipment and covering tuition costs for extracurricular activities - things that would enhance the lives of these children and families in ways they might not afford otherwise.
The driving force behind Light of Mine Ranch is encapsulated in their slogan: "To light up foster care."
Their mission is twofold - to address immediate needs and to nurture a long-term dream of establishing a foster care farm or ranch. This envisioned safe haven would serve as a stable and supportive environment for foster families, connecting them with the broader community.
Mallory and Jordan envision a ranch setting with plenty of space for numerous families at a time, complete with animals and opportunities for children to learn and grow. Their dream is to create a two-way street, where the community supports the ranch, and in turn, the ranch supports the community. The goal is to bridge foster families with the community, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared responsibility.
Recognizing the high demand for foster care, the ranch could accommodate multiple families simultaneously, providing not only shelter but also valuable life lessons and skills in a rural setting. The Combs' vision is centered on community engagement and stewardship of resources, fostering a symbiotic relationship that benefits all involved.
In addition to their plans for the ranch, Light of Mine Ranch is actively engaged in advocating for foster families and connecting them with essential resources. Their focus goes beyond immediate needs; they strive to infuse hope and light into the lives of the children they encounter, planting seeds of positivity and change.
Mallory and Jordan believe that their work is not just about the here and now but about the lasting impact it can have on the children they serve. They aim to bring hope and restoration to children who have experienced dark situations, hoping that the light they shine will continue to guide them throughout their lives.
To achieve their mission, Light of Mine Ranch relies on the generosity of the community. They welcome both monthly and one-time donations to support their efforts. Additionally, they are actively seeking land to realize their ranch concept fully.
For more information and to support their cause, please visit their website.