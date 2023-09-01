Every year, Angostura Lake comes alive with a burst of music, laughter and the warm embrace of friends old and new. Lake-A-Palooza, an annual event that has grown from a simple lake party into a cherished tradition, has a heartwarming origin story.
Beth Lytle and Venus Donley, some of the dedicated organizers behind this extraordinary gathering, give some insight to the history and essence of Lake-A-Palooza.
In 2013, Lake-A-Palooza was born out of a heartfelt desire to celebrate the memories and friendships forged on the shores of Angostura Lake. Beth's late husband, Kip Lytle, who had spent his formative years around the lake, dreamt of bringing all his childhood friends together for an unforgettable lakeside party. The inaugural event featured a houseboat-mounted band and it was an instant hit.
Tragically, Kip was diagnosed with brain cancer shortly after the second Lake-A-Palooza and passed away. However, his spirit lived on through his friends and loved ones. Determined to keep his vision alive and make a positive impact, the event was transformed into a fundraiser for cancer awareness and research.
Beth took the helm of Lake-A-Palooza, and it has flourished ever since. The venue shifted to accommodate the growing crowd, and the event has become synonymous with fun, music and a sense of community. Kip's memory remains at the heart of it all, a testament to the enduring power of love and friendship.
On September 3 this year, from noon to 5:30 p.m., the beach will come alive with the sounds of He Said She Said and Colt 45 Entertainment. While there's a suggested donation of $20, the event welcomes contributions of any amount. Proceeds go to the Rutgers University Institute in New Jersey, supporting cancer research—an endeavor close to Beth's heart.
This beach bash promises a true party experience with live music, food and drinks. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages and can also find refreshments at Inferno nearby. Bring a lawn chair if you're without a boat, and get ready to dance, mingle and celebrate life at Lake-A-Palooza.