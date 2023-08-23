In a world where time is precious and commitments are numerous, organizations that adapt to the changing needs of their members and communities stand out as beacons of innovation. The Kiwanis Club of the Black Hills Greater Rapid City Area, is one such remarkable organization that has embraced change while steadfastly upholding its commitment to serving the needs of children and communities.
Through their 3-2-1 club model and a resolute focus on youth development, the organization is making a tangible impact on the lives of young people and leaving a legacy of service for generations to come.
A New Approach to Service
Sherry Scudder, Lt. Gov. Div. 4 of the Kiwanis Club of the Black Hills Greater Rapid City Area, aptly captures the essence of the club's mission: to serve children of the world, one community and one child at a time.
Recognizing the evolving demands of modern life, the club has adopted an innovative approach known as the 3-2-1 club. This approach seamlessly blends three hours of service, two hours of social engagement and one hour of meetings, allowing members to balance their busy schedules while staying deeply connected to their community service endeavors.
This model recognizes that most of the club's members are individuals with jobs and families, whose time is at a premium. By combining meaningful service activities with social interactions, the Kiwanis Club creates an environment where both personal fulfillment and community impact thrive.
The dedication to service remains unwavering, and the blend of service and socializing fosters an energized and committed membership.
Local Initiatives and Impact
Within the local community, the Kiwanis Club is making a resounding impact through its projects. One standout initiative is the McKinney Vento Shoe Project, which has provided thousands of pairs of shoes to children in need. This project not only addresses a basic necessity but also boosts the confidence and well-being of children who might otherwise go without proper footwear.
Additionally, the club has taken a compassionate stance towards a somewhat underserved demographic—youth between the ages of 16 and 24. The creation of The Circle, an adult day center for these young adults, showcases the club's commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by older teenagers and young adults.
Through this center, the Kiwanis Club provides mentorship and guidance, bridging gaps in essential life skills and social navigation.
Empowering Youth for Lifelong Service
Caroline Jones, Treasurer of the Kiwanis Club, emphasizes the club's partnership with The Circle as a mentorship opportunity for young adults. This approach reflects the organization's understanding of the importance of cultivating a sense of purpose and service in the youth.
The club recognizes that young people, often overlooked in the spectrum of service recipients, can be empowered to become active contributors to their communities.
Tara Wilcox, an officer of the club, highlights the Kiwanis Club's dedication to fostering lifelong service by engaging young people from an early age. The club's commitment to elementary, middle and college-level engagement ensures that the spirit of service becomes an integral part of young individuals' lives.
By guiding them through service activities and mentoring programs, the club instills in them a mindset of giving back, which will hopefully resonate throughout their lives.
For those interested in joining or learning more about the Kiwanis Club of the Black Hills Greater Rapid City Area, meetings are held on the second Friday of every month from 12 to 1 at the Black Hills Community Bank. You can also find more information on their Facebook page.