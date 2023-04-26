Kirk Cordes is a native of South Dakota who spent most of his life ranching north of Wall and Wasta. He married his wife Kathy in 1967, and together they had two children. When Kirk retired from ranching, they moved to Rapid City, and shortly after the move, Kathy developed Alzheimer's disease.
Kirk recalls that Kathy began experiencing symptoms before anyone in the family realized what was going on. She complained of feeling like her head was mush, but they initially downplayed her concerns. However, over time, Kirk began to detect that something was not normal, and the rest of the family also began to notice changes in Kathy's behavior. The first 10 years were the most frustrating for Kirk, as they had a hard time getting an Alzheimer's diagnosis.
"We would go in for doctor appointments and tests, and at the end of the visit, about all they could come up with was, 'She passed most of our tests. And I think you're just dealing with an aging process,'" Kirk recalls. "And, you know, I did not like that answer. And I didn't think it was an accurate answer, and it was not. You know, eventually I just made the diagnosis myself that this is Alzheimer's."
It wasn't until the last five years of Kathy's disease that her doctor listed Alzheimer's on her medical records. Kirk says he didn't realize how much it was affecting him until he almost had a panic attack.
"In some ways, it was kind of a relief to not have to worry about watching her all the time," Kirk says of his decision to move Kathy to a memory care unit. "But in some ways, it probably didn't help my mental status all that much either, because it was all just wearing on me."
Despite the difficulties of caring for someone with Alzheimer's, Kirk says there were moments of joy and connection between him and his wife, even in the later stages of the disease.
"I could tell that she always recognized me, and I have no way of proving that. But just the look on her face, I knew she knew who I was," he says.
Kirk also notes that access to resources has improved in the last 15 years since Kathy began her journey with Alzheimer's. He and his daughter have made a commitment to help facilitate awareness of the disorder and to help make support groups and resources more accessible.
"I think there's just more awareness about Alzheimer's, how to handle them in certain situations, whether it's a doctor visit or calling a taxi and getting them under the taxi or whatever," Kirk says. "People are starting to understand that you have to handle Alzheimer's patients in a different way."
Kirk says he has hope for a cure one day.