Just Jymnastics, located in Rapid City, is a vibrant gymnastics facility that has been a pillar of the community since its establishment in 1982. Co-owned by Tracy Ponto and Donald Otis, the gym offers a wide range of programs designed to cater to children of all ages and skill levels.
The majority of Just Jymnastics' program focuses on recreational classes, accommodating kids from the time they begin walking up to around 12 or 13 years old. The gym offers classes in gymnastics, tumbling and ninja activities for both boys and girls. These sessions, typically scheduled once or twice a week, provide children with essential skills that are transferable to various sports and activities.
The emphasis on safety and coordination helps youngsters develop confidence and self-assurance, benefiting them in all aspects of life.
For the select few who fall in love with gymnastics, Just Jymnastics also offers a competitive season in the spring. These dedicated gymnasts train diligently, often committing up to 20 hours a week alongside their schooling. Beyond honing their physical abilities, gymnastics teaches perseverance and resilience—valuable qualities that extend beyond the gym mat.
The gym's programs extend beyond gymnastics as they introduced Ninja Zone in 2013, which incorporates elements of tumbling, American Ninja Warrior and martial arts kicking. This dynamic and fun-filled program has gained popularity, especially among boys, though girls can also partake in the excitement.
The owners also highlighted their efforts to cater to the very young participants, preparing them for preschool and kindergarten by building confidence and promoting independence. These early classes are crafted to ease separation anxiety and encourage active listening, essential skills for a smooth transition to educational environments.
To facilitate easy access to their programs, Just Jymnastics has embraced online registration. Their website offers video snippets of actual classes, providing parents with a preview of the experience before registering their children. Additionally, the gym provides a money-back guarantee for the first month, ensuring parents are content with their child's choice of class.
Just Jymnastics' commitment to nurturing physical, emotional and social growth in children has made it a cherished destination for families in Rapid City. With Tracy and Donald's passion driving the gym forward, this gymnastics haven continues to foster discipline, teamwork and a love for physical activity within the community.