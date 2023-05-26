If you find yourself craving a delectable treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further than Caramel Creations, located in Uptown Rapid. This hidden gem is home to a variety of mouthwatering delights that will leave you wanting more.
Owner Lori Moore's path to creating Caramel Creations began one night while watching television and a commercial advertising caramel apples caught her attention. However, the steep price tag and average quality didn't impress her. Fueled by the belief that she could do better, Lori decided to take matters into her own hands. The perfect opportunity presented itself when a friend invited her to participate in a craft show in Newell, South Dakota.
Stepping into Caramel Creations, you'll be greeted by a tantalizing assortment of treats. The star of the show is undoubtedly the caramel corn, crafted with love and attention to detail. Lori and her team also specialize in creating delightful caramels, including sea salt caramels and caramel pecan clusters, each one meticulously hand-dipped in rich chocolate. The salted nut caramels have gained a reputation as the crowd favorite, captivating customers with their perfect balance of flavors.
While the caramel apples remain a cornerstone of Caramel Creations, the range has expanded to include a staggering selection of 16 flavors. Thanks to careful preservation techniques through refrigeration and the use of paper sticks to retain moisture, these delectable treats are guaranteed to stay fresh for a minimum of 30 days, with many customers attesting to their longevity.
What sets Caramel Creations apart is their commitment to freshness and quality. The caramel is made without preservatives, which is why refrigeration is necessary to preserve its perfection. Lori aptly describes their caramel as the "filet mignon of caramel," drawing a parallel between the irresistible appeal of this delicacy and the highest quality cut of meat. Beyond the caramel-based creations, Caramel Creations also offers a variety of baked goods, including bars, brownies, cookies and breads, all crafted with the same dedication to flavor and excellence.
You can find Caramel Creations nestled in Uptown Rapid, welcoming customers from Monday to Saturday, with regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, if you happen to pass by the mall and spot them earlier, they'll be more than happy to open their doors for you. While Sundays are reserved for closure, during the holiday season, the store extends its operating hours and remains open seven days a week from Thanksgiving to Christmas.
For those unable to visit the physical store, Caramel Creations has a convenient online presence. Visit their website to explore their delectable offerings and have your favorites delivered right to your doorstep.
Lori's journey as a small business owner hasn't been without its challenges. Owning and managing a small business requires immense dedication and resilience. Overcoming difficult circumstances and refusing to be defined by setbacks, she embodies the spirit of forward motion and continuous improvement. She extends her heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated staff members, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the success of Caramel Creations.
So, if you find yourself yearning for a sweet treat that transcends ordinary expectations, look no further than Caramel Creations. Your taste buds will thank you.