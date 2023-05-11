Missile electronics is a critical specialty in the United States Air Force, responsible for maintaining and troubleshooting the electronics and guidance systems of missiles. This work is done by highly trained professionals who work tirelessly to ensure that the missiles are in optimal condition and ready to launch at any moment.
One such veteran is Senior Master Sergeant Al Hall, who worked on missile electronics and was part of an electromechanical team responsible for about 75% of all the work at a missile silo. Hall described his work and the importance of missile electronics.
A typical workday for Hall involved loading up trucks, driving to missile silos, and penetrating the site, which took approximately 1.5 to 2 hours to enter the silo. Once inside, Hall and his team would conduct maintenance and troubleshooting on critical electronics systems, including the guidance system. The guidance system is one of the most important components of a missile, as it ensures that the missile stays on course and reaches its target.
Hall described the various panels and systems that he worked on during his time as a missile electronics specialist. These included the power supply, the outer and inner zone drawers, the radio rack, the status command message processing room and the programmer group. Each of these systems played a crucial role in maintaining the missile and ensuring that it was ready to launch at a moment's notice.
One of the most important aspects of missile electronics is safety. When working on a missile, it is crucial to ensure that it cannot be accidentally launched. To do this, Hall and his team would insert a key into a safe button, which would prevent the missile from launching even if launch control attempted to do so. This key was removed only after all maintenance and troubleshooting had been completed and the missile was deemed safe.