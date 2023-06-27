Thad Richards, a veteran who served in the military for over two decades, takes us on a journey through his background, his aspirations to become an aerial gunner and his eventual role as a boom operator for in-flight refueling. With stories that span from the KC-97 to the KC-135 aircraft, Thad shares his experiences, challenges and moments of pride during his time in the Air Force.
From Dreams to Reality
Born in Washington, D.C., Thad's passion for aviation ignited at a young age. Despite his initial goal of becoming an aerial gunner, fate led him to the role of a radio operator in the Air Force. His disappointment turned into determination as he eagerly embraced the opportunity to be part of airborne operations.
The Life of a Boom Operator
Thad vividly describes the role of a boom operator in aerial refueling. Positioned in the belly of the aircraft, he controlled the boom—a flexible tube responsible for transferring fuel to other planes mid-flight. The boom operator's expertise and precision were crucial in maintaining a safe and efficient refueling process. Thad's responsibilities included communicating with receiver aircraft, ensuring proper positioning and coordinating movements through control lights or radio silence when needed.
Memorable Moments and Challenges
Thad recounts several noteworthy moments throughout his career. Flying the Looking Glass and Airborne Command Post for Europe, he witnessed the impressive capabilities of the KC-135. He recalls taking fighters to Guam during the Vietnam War and the nerve-wracking experiences of refueling reconnaissance aircraft while maintaining radio silence near the coast of Cuba.
Thad also shares a chilling experience during a frigid night at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. With temperatures plummeting to a bone-chilling 62 degrees below zero, Thad and his crew endured the extreme cold to carry out their mission, emphasizing the dedication and resilience of military personnel.
The Price of Service
Thad's dedication to his duty as a boom operator extended to moments of adversity. During a mission to Loring Air Force Base in Northern Maine, he encountered a challenging refueling with a fighter aircraft. Despite the pilot's erratic maneuvers, Thad skillfully managed the situation until an unfortunate accident occurred. The pilot inadvertently tore the hoist cable, leading to an emergency landing and the subsequent drag of the damaged boom down the runway.