Richard Kahler began his military journey in college by enrolling in the University of Missouri’s ROTC program. Kahler graduated from the university as a Second Lieutenant in the Army.
He spent just three months training at Fort Sills in Oklahoma before sailing to Japan for more training in Sendai. In 1953, Kahler’s division was called into battle following a breakthrough in Korea. Kahler’s position as a Forward Observer had a survival expectancy of 1% in Korea, but Kahler believes God protected him from battle because Kahler was soon relocated to Pusan where he served as an Information Officer.
Thanks to Kahler’s degree in journalism, he was qualified to serve in a much safer setting for the remainder of the war.
“I had to tell my grandchildren that I never fired at anybody,” said Kahler. “I never was fired at— that I was in the war, but I had no battle scars. So, not like some of these guys that really went through pure hell. At the time this happened, I did not have a personal relationship with the Lord, but He has been along my side my whole life, and I've been so, so blessed to be here.”