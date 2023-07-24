Henry Cordes, a staff sergeant veteran with the U.S. Marines, was born in Rapid City and upon graduating in 1950, he found himself facing the prospect of being drafted or enlisting with the Korean War underway. In March of 1951, Henry made the decision to join the Marine Corps, avoiding the draft and setting off to boot camp in San Diego.
During that time, the Marine Corps was actively recruiting due to the increasing demands of the war. Boot camp, though relatively shorter than today's standards, was intense, lasting less than three months. Henry recalls the significant events, from his first military haircut to the challenges and excitement of learning typing and handling administrative tasks.
Initially assigned to the Tank Battalion with an M.O.S in motor transport, fate led Henry to a temporary typing position until an opening arose in motor transport. Excelling in his new role, he became adept at typing on manual typewriters, handling everything from records to court martials with precision.
Writing a letter requesting to be sent to Korea, Henry's wish was granted, and he soon found himself on a troop ship crossing the Pacific. The voyage was marked by 16 days of travel, including a harrowing three-day storm. In charge of thousands of Marines' personnel records, Henry ensured their safety and organization throughout the journey.
Once in Korea, Henry was assigned to the First Marine Division Headquarters Battalion, specifically in the casualty reporting section. His responsibilities included tracking casualties, informing families and ensuring the proper care for the wounded. It was a demanding and emotionally taxing role, but Henry fulfilled it with dedication.
Recalling the realities of war, Henry shares how witnessing casualties and the toll it takes on soldiers' mental well-being can be deeply difficult. He remembers one incident involving a fellow soldier struggling with personal issues during his time in Korea, highlighting the importance of supporting veterans' mental health.
Despite the challenges and the time he spent overseas, Henry remains humble about his service. He does not believe in glorifying war but instead emphasizes the significance of remembering the sacrifices made without celebrating conflict. Over the years, he has earned respect within his community, actively participating in veterans' groups, and dedicating himself to the Boy Scouts, encouraging younger generations to seize opportunities he did not have during his service.