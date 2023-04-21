Michael J. Connor first became interested in joining the military when he enrolled in the ROTC program when he was in college at the University of Santa Clara.
Connor graduated in 1962, and immediately moved to San Francisco where he swore into the Marine Corps.
Beginning in 1967, Connor spent 13 months in the Western Pacific, and later 9 months in Vietnam.
Connor moved from San Francisco to Quantico, Virginia to Fort Sills, Oklahoma to Camp Pendleton, California. After years of sacrifice in the service, Conner is now happily retired in the Black Hills.