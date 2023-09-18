Join us as we delve into the experiences of Captain Dr. John Barlow, an Army veteran who served in the Army Medical Corps during the late 1940s and 1950s. Dr. Barlow's stories offer a unique look into his life as a young doctor drafted into the Army and thrust into the world of military medicine at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The Unexpected Journey
Dr. Barlow's journey into the Army Medical Corps began unexpectedly. He received a draft notice that led him to the medical corps without prior training. What's particularly interesting is that Dr. Barlow came into the Army as an officer, as is customary for doctors drafted into service.
A Comical Mishap
One of Dr. Barlow's early Army memories involves a comical mishap that almost landed him in trouble. While walking with some items in his right hand, he encountered a superior officer, a colonel, and he saluted with his left hand.
The colonel, bemused but stern, informed him of the potential consequences, which was jail time. Luckily, Dr. Barlow managed to avoid such a fate, but the incident remains a humorous anecdote from his military days.
Life at Fort Bragg
Dr. Barlow spent two years stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, a significant military base known for its training exercises and medical facilities. His time at Fort Bragg allowed him to witness the harsh realities of military training, particularly for those in airborne units like the 82nd Airborne Division, and he says they saw a lot of seriously injured people from parachute training.
Post-Army Adventures
After completing his service in the Army Medical Corps, Dr. Barlow continued to practice medicine. He settled in South Dakota, far from his East Coast origins, in a private pathology practice. Despite the initial uncertainty, he and his wife, Sheila, made a comfortable life in the Midwest.
Captain Dr. John Barlow's journey from an unwittingly drafted doctor to a respected Army Medical Corps officer is a remarkable story of adaptability and resilience. His humorous anecdotes and recollections of life at Fort Bragg offer a unique perspective on the challenges and adventures faced by military personnel. Dr. Barlow's post-Army life in South Dakota further underscores the idea that sometimes, the most unexpected journeys lead to the most fulfilling destinations.
We salute his service to his country and his lifelong commitment to the field of medicine.